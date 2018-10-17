VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
When having egg on one’s face can be glorious
 
 

When having egg on one’s face can be glorious

When having egg on one’s face can be glorious

By Loc Chung   October 17, 2018 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
Love Vietnamese eggshell inlaid art? Get a phone cover made from it.

Tags:

Vietnam Vietnamese eggshell inlaid art eggshell phone Vietnam phone case eggshell phone case impressive phone case art phone case
 
View more

Men cause far more accidents, scoff at women’s driving skills

The jammed megacity: Here is how Ho Chi Minh City’s rush hour nightmare looks like

Vietnam’s watermelon farmers turn flooding challenge into an opportunity

Hanoi takes steps to improve air quality

 
go to top