Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

By Viet Tuan   November 21, 2018 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Two more Vietnamese officers will join U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Photo by VnExpress/VT

Vietnam has deployed two military observers to oversee United Nations peacekeeping in South Sudan.

Major Tran Duc Huong and Captain Nguyen Phuc Dong received their orders from the Ministry of Defense at a ceremony Tuesday.

U.N. military observers’ roles include patrolling demilitarized zones, monitoring the military situation in their area of responsibility, looking into and reporting violations of ceasefires and other arrangements and negotiating and mediating in difficult or tense situations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel General Pham Ngoc Minh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, expressed confidence that the two officers would strive to fulfill their assigned duties.

Major Huong said while the mission would be challenging, it was an honor for him.

"[We are] proud that we will get to directly take part in the United Nations' humanitarian work and contribute to bringing peace and stability to countries still suffering from conflict."

They left from Noi Bai International Airport the same evening.

Since 2014 Vietnam has deployed officers for U.N. peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic on 29 occasions.

Last month, for the first time ever, it sent a team of military doctors to work at the U.N. field hospital in South Sudan.

Tags: Vietnam South Sudan UN United Nations peacekeeping field hospital
 
