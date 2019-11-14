Next batch of medical personnel to leave for UN peacekeeping in South Sudan

Military medical staff take part in an exercise to prepare for joining Vietnam's field hospital in South Sudan, June 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

They will leave in two groups on November 19 and 26.

Colonel Nguyen Nhu Canh, deputy director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said that after two years of training, Vietnam's second group of field hospital personnel have fulfilled the U.N. requirements to replace their colleagues at Vietnam's field hospital participating in peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

"All doctors are trained to diagnose and provide emergency treatment to severely injured patients and prepare patients for airlifts to provide the best healthcare to both U.N. peacekeepers and local people.

"This is both an honor and a huge responsibility," Lieutenant-Colonel Vo Van Hien, would-be director of the hospital, said Wednesday.

"Upon reaching South Sudan, we will quickly take over from our colleagues."

Preparations for the third group, with 70 personnel, are underway, Colonel Hoang Kim Phung, director of Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said.

Vietnam set up its field hospital in October last year with 63 officers. It has treated 1,970 patients, performed 59 surgeries including 19 complicated ones and undertaken five airlifts.

Its first members are scheduled to return to Vietnam in two groups on November 21 and November 28.