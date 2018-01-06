Vietnam’s peacekeeping force plans 70-strong hospital in South Sudan

Vietnam's peacekeepers with the United Nations in South Sudan. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Peacekeeping Department

Vietnam is negotiating with the United Nations to open a field hospital with 70 staff in South Sudan, an effort to increase its contribution to world peace.

Vietnam is taking final steps to hopefully open the hospital in the conflict-torn African country in April, before launching a team of 268 military engineers there in 2019, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Nguyen Chi Vinh said on Friday.

“It’s time we participate in peacekeeping acitivites from deeper angles and on a larger scale,” Vinh said.

He made the announcement at a ceremony to reorganize the ministry’s peacekeeping center to Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, an upgrade in title and authority.

The department is now manned with 77 military officers and soldiers.

Established in 2013, the unit has sent 20 officers to work as the UN peacekeepers in Africa, including the first female officer in October last year.