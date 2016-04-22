The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Mapped out: Saigon's upcoming metro network
Of all the megacities in Southeast Asia, Saigon is the only one without any form of metro transport.
Five major roads that are driving the future of Hanoi
The following million dollar projects are set to become major arteries when they are all open to traffic at the ...
Take a look at Hanoi's new ‘gold’ road
The road in Vietnam's capital cost a whopping $43 million, earning it the shiny nickname.
April 29, 2017 | 12:03 am GMT+7
33 killed on Vietnamese roads on New Year's Day
Traffic accidents claimed around 23 lives each day last year.
January 02, 2017 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
Poor Vietnam village trades buffaloes, cows for road
Eleven poor households contributed a staggering VND30 million ($1,331) each to build a road to their remote village in Vietnam's northern mountains.
October 09, 2016 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Road Trip
A visitor to Vietnam cast animals and locals of the land as his co-actors in this lovely video.
September 02, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam
Motorbike stunts just got more expensive. To be precise, beginning August 1, 2016.
July 09, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Road remains incomplete after four years of construction
A 500 meter stretch of road in Dong Da district (Hanoi) has been under construction for four years, but shows no signs of being completed.
April 22, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
