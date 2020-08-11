Hanoi road a daily misery

The street has been severely damaged by daily traffic consisting of various sized trucks, creating potholes up to 70 cm deep and 5 m wide.

In 2007, Hanoi government approved the upgrade and expansion of the route linking Highway 5 to Hapro Industrial Park, covering a total 6.21 km. Due to clearance issues, 26 households remained in situ, obstructing construction along 760 m of the route, including Sui Street (176 m) and Keo Street (600 m).