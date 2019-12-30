VnExpress International
Hanoi expands road connecting city center with Noi Bai Airport

By Vo Hai    December 30, 2019 | 09:07 pm GMT+7
A design of Au Co road after its expansion is completed.

Work began Sunday on the second stage of expanding Au Co road, the shortest route connecting the city centre with Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport.

Once construction is complete, all segments of the upgraded 3 km road, which runs alongside the Red River dyke, will have four lanes, instead of the current two in some sections.  

Authorities expect that the expanded road with a fortified concrete barrier would improve road visibility and circulation, greatly increasing traffic safety and easing congestion during rush hours. 

In the first stage of the expansion project that was completed in October 2018, an overpass was built over the An Duong – Thanh Nien intersection.

The second stage is expected to cost VND800 billion ($34.5 million), with the funds drawn from the city budget.

Hanoi aims to finish the project next year before Vietnam hosts the 36th ASEAN Summit between April and May, 2020 and the 31st Southeast Asian Games in November 2021.

A section of the current Au Co road in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

A section of the current Au Co road in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.
