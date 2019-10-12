VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Nine major transportation projects to get on the road this year-end
 
 

Major transportation projects to get on the road this year-end

Major transportation projects to get on the road this year-end

By Ta Lu, Doan Loan   October 12, 2019 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
From the north to the south of Vietnam, nine major transportation projects will begin to take shape in the fourth quarter.

Tags:

Vietnam transportation project construction bridge highway road
 
View more

Vietnamese baguette gets a makeover with salted egg yolk

Five ways to add spice to life in Saigon

Vietnamese artist makes copper wire bonsai trees

Manmade nipa palm forest adds protection to Hoi An

 
go to top