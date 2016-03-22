VnExpress International
Murals along Hanoi street take visitors back to the 1980s

Colorful murals depicting Hanoi during the subsidy era have transformed a once shabby street in the capital.

Thousands of people stranded after floods destroy bridge in central Vietnam

Villagers now have to take a 10-kilometer alternative route, which they say is very challenging.

Crossing the 'fateful bridge' in central Vietnam

In the past 30 years, more than 20 were killed while crossing this aqueduct in Quang Nam Province. 
July 22, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7

Southeast Asia’s longest sea crossing slowly sinking in Vietnam

A team of inspectors has found cracks on the bridge ahead of its opening, and the 15km structure appears to be sinking.
July 13, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

Under the bridge: Hanoi's railway residents skeptical about renovation plan

'It has long been an overlooked neighborhood. No customers, no tourists.'
July 06, 2017 | 08:30 pm GMT+7

Vietnam breaks boundaries with Southeast Asia's longest cross-sea bridge

The $523 million bridge in the port city of Hai Phong, a new symbol of construction, is almost ready for its grand opening. 
May 27, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7

Capital connection: The 7 bridges of Hanoi

Spanning the history of the seven gateways that have shaped Hanoi into the cultural, political and economic heart of northern Vietnam today.
May 19, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City to invest $255 mln on Dong Nai bridge connection

Commuters will soon be able to ditch waterway trasport.
July 14, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

Crew abandon barge after bridge collision in Saigon

A dozen people jumped into the river after the out-of-control boat slammed into the bridge.
July 06, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Collapsed railway bridge to be repaired by mid-July

Constructing three new spans and a pier for the Ghenh Bridge was the quickest way to re-establish the vital north-south rail link, the Ministry of Transport has said. The bridge ...
March 22, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
 
