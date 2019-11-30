VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Major Hanoi bridge to receive noise reduction upgrades by January

By Vo Hai   November 30, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Major Hanoi bridge to receive noise reduction upgrades by January
Hanoi's Chuong Duong Bridge. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Hanoi has agreed to its municipal Transport Department's proposal that noise reduction plates are installed on both ends of the Chuong Duong Bridge.

The intersections at either ends of the bridge, built in 2001, were in close proximity with nearby residential areas (as close as a meter), the department said. With traffic density on the bridge reaching as much as 100,000 vehicles per day, the noise has severely affected the lives of citizens in the area, it added.

Noise surveys at 19 locations near the bridge’s two ends showed that the decibel levels exceeded national standards. The department did not mention specific figures.

The national noise limits in residential areas are 70dBA from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 55dBA from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The installation of the plates, which would cost VND15 billion ($646,518), should be finished before the Lunar New Year Festival in late January, it added.

Connecting Hoan Kiem District and Long Bien District, the four-lane 1.23km long Chuong Duong Bridge was the first bridge designed and built in the country without technical assistance from foreign experts. It was built from 1983 to 1986.

The bridge was initially designed to handle an estimated 7,000 vehicles a day, but that number quickly increased.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Chuong Duong bridge noise noise pollution traffic infrastructure
 
Read more
Hanoi to provide free wi-fi at bus stops

Hanoi to provide free wi-fi at bus stops

Four men arrested in central Vietnam drug bust

Four men arrested in central Vietnam drug bust

Vietnam introduces new information security system to facilitate e-governance

Vietnam introduces new information security system to facilitate e-governance

Former Hanoi investment official arrested in money laundering case

Former Hanoi investment official arrested in money laundering case

Saigon couples might get incentives to have second kid

Saigon couples might get incentives to have second kid

Internet at snail's pace as cable disruption strikes again

Internet at snail's pace as cable disruption strikes again

Vietnam, China agree to rein in South China Sea conflicts

Vietnam, China agree to rein in South China Sea conflicts

 
go to top