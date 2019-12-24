Truong Tien Bridge favorite among Hue runners

Bui Xuan Hoa is preparing for VM 2020 by taking a daily run. He will participate alongside 130 other group members and formerly took part in VM 2019 held in beach town Quy Nhon last June.

"Besides Truong Tien Bridge, the marathon this year also includes many beautiful scenes along the way. I like crossing the river and passing the many historical sites in Hue. It keeps me motivated to reach the finish line," Hoa explained.