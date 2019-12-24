VnExpress International
Sports

Truong Tien Bridge favorite among Hue runners

By Vo Thanh   December 24, 2019 | 07:46 am GMT+7

Iconic Truong Tien Bridge in Hue in central Vietnam is set to feature on the VnExpress Marathon 2020 route.

Located in the city center, the bridge spans Huong River. Its two pedestrian lanes make it popular among local health enthusiasts who can jog across while enjoying the beautiful river scene.
The marathon will take place on April 5, alongside annual Hue Festival, with thousands of people expected to flock to the city, a former citadel.
Many Hue joggers are practicing hard for the biggest local marathon ever held. The competition includes a full course (42km), half course (21km), 10km and 5km.
Stretching before a run avoids missing the gun.
Stretching 400 meters, the bridge is suited to runners of all ages.
Pham Minh Kiet, to participate in the 21km VM 2020 run, said to prepare for the marathon, he crosses the river three times every morning, when the watery backdrop is at its finest.
Foreigners also enjoy running along Huong River.
Bui Xuan Hoa is preparing for VM 2020 by taking a daily run. He will participate alongside 130 other group members and formerly took part in VM 2019 held in beach town Quy Nhon last June.

"Besides Truong Tien Bridge, the marathon this year also includes many beautiful scenes along the way. I like crossing the river and passing the many historical sites in Hue. It keeps me motivated to reach the finish line," Hoa explained.
