construction
950 gold miners trapped underground in South Africa
'Everybody is fine at the moment. We are trying to restore power so we can start hoisting them to the surface.'
Vietnamese province proposes plan to build tunnel under Ha Long Bay
Stormy weather makes it dangerous to cross the existing bridge at the entrance to the bay.
Hanoi enjoyed just 38 days of clean air in 2017: report
Air pollution in Hanoi is due to factors including a rise in construction works, car and motorcycle use, and agriculture burning, says GreenID.
January 30, 2018 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work
The Thu Thiem Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. this weekend and next.
January 25, 2018 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam delays opening of $1 billion Ha Long Bay expressways
The two expressways will cut travel time from Hanoi to the famous bay and a new casino by half when they're completed.
January 11, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Saigon pagoda gets a facelift to give new home to relics of Buddhist monk who set himself on fire
Take a look at at a 35-ton copper statue in this revamped place of worship.
November 18, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam faces shortage of construction sand after years of over-exploitation
Infrastructure could grind to a halt if new alternatives aren't found.
October 30, 2017 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Deadly road traps: Open sewers call for sidewalk 'patch up' in Saigon
Recent incidents of children killed after being washed down unfenced drains should raise an alarm: sidewalks don't just need cleaning up.
October 01, 2017 | 12:26 am GMT+7
Hanoi kindergarten collapses during construction work
10 construction workers fled the site the moment they noticed the building listing.
September 25, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
This crumbling mess is why hundreds of Saigon vendors are protesting
Repair work has been delayed on the city's main wet market despite vendors paying authorities $9.5 million to get started.
September 22, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
25 years of construction delays freezes Saigon peninsula in a time warp
Across the Saigon River, paddy fields and fish ponds are still a way of life.
August 24, 2017 | 11:30 am GMT+7
In Vietnam, deep-rooted vested interests threaten to derail corruption crackdown
Vietnam's top leadership has admitted that interest groups have exerted their surging influence on the policymaking process.
August 21, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam's transport ministry slammed for handpicking investors for projects that shortchange the public
Inspectors are questioning why there was only one bidder for each multi-million dollar job.
August 18, 2017 | 07:15 pm GMT+7
Saigon's road space 167 years behind national standard: city leader
Many have pointed fingers to private cars, saying they are clogging the city's streeets.
August 18, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Multi-million-dollar hospital project left to rot in northern Vietnam
The unfinished public hospital is six years late but the government said it will not be entitled to more funding until 2020.
August 09, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
