VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag highway
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

On Vietnam's most modern expressway, vehicles travel at a snail's pace

Disgruntled drivers lament their cars are no different to bicycles. 

Little house on the highway: Woman faces eviction in southern Vietnam

Traffic has been swerving around the last house standing for the past ten years over a paperwork dispute.

Roadwork leaves Saigon artery under thick coat of dust

Drivers and residents have been trying everything they can to survive the gray, lung-clogging clouds on the highway.
December 27, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
 
go to top