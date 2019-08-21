VnExpress International
Economy

14 transport projects to begin this year

By Ta Lu, Doan Loan   August 21, 2019 | 04:31 pm GMT+7

Fourteen rail and road projects costing VND15 trillion ($645.45 million) will start this year and be completed by 2021.

14 transport projects to begin this year

