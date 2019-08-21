The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Economy
14 transport projects to begin this year
By
Ta Lu, Doan Loan
August 21, 2019 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Fourteen rail and road projects costing VND15 trillion ($645.45 million) will start this year and be completed by 2021.
14 transport projects to begin this year
14 transport projects to begin soon
Related News:
After 10-year-delay, southern expressway set for completion in 2021
Gov't lacks funds to buy back low-revenue BOT projects
Tech firms propose bicycle sharing plan for Saigon
Bus subsidies cost HCMC $21 mln
Transport ministry prefers Vietnamese aviation firm as Long Thanh Airport investor
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
transport
railway
road
14 projects
20219
2021
videographic
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
Read more
Central bank worried about high foreign ownership in fintech firms
Disbursement of public funds far behind schedule
Vietnam to auction new 4G spectrum as telecom speeds fall
Vietnam to revise GDP methodology to match international norms
Government to sell stakes in 93 state-owned firms by 2020
After 10-year-delay, southern expressway set for completion in 2021
Gov't lacks funds to buy back low-revenue BOT projects
Reading:
14 transport projects to begin this year
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives