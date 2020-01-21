VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam greenlights $120 mln coastal road in northern province

By Dat Nguyen   January 21, 2020 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam greenlights $120 mln coastal road in northern province
Houses seen in Nam Truc District, Nam Dinh Province. Photo by Shutterstock/David Nguyen VN.

Vietnam will spend VND2.79 trillion ($120.5 million) on building and upgrading a 65.8 km long coastal road in Nam Dinh Province.

The plan, approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, includes building 38.4 km of new roads and upgrading 13 km. No work will be done on the remaining 14.3 km.

The road will run from the province’s northeastern coastal district of Giao Thuy to the southern district of Nghia Hung.

Of the VND2.79 trillion price tag, VND1 trillion ($43.2 million), or 36 percent, will come from the federal government budget and the remaining from the provincial budget and other sources.

Work on the project will begin this year and finish by 2024. The road will significantly improve links between Nam Dinh and neighboring provinces.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam road Nam Dinh coastal road infrastructure
 
Read more
VN-Index ends four-session gaining streak

VN-Index ends four-session gaining streak

Dong to fall slightly against the dollar

Dong to fall slightly against the dollar

ATMs stutter during busy Lunar New Year lead-up

ATMs stutter during busy Lunar New Year lead-up

Tet shopping frenzy at Hanoi supermarkets

Tet shopping frenzy at Hanoi supermarkets

Major state-owned enterprises report fall in profits

Major state-owned enterprises report fall in profits

Vietnam stock market could recover liquidity this year

Vietnam stock market could recover liquidity this year

VN-Index gains for fourth straight session

VN-Index gains for fourth straight session

Ride-hailing services thrive under new DUI law

Ride-hailing services thrive under new DUI law

 
go to top