Vietnam greenlights $120 mln coastal road in northern province

The plan, approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, includes building 38.4 km of new roads and upgrading 13 km. No work will be done on the remaining 14.3 km.

The road will run from the province’s northeastern coastal district of Giao Thuy to the southern district of Nghia Hung.

Of the VND2.79 trillion price tag, VND1 trillion ($43.2 million), or 36 percent, will come from the federal government budget and the remaining from the provincial budget and other sources.

Work on the project will begin this year and finish by 2024. The road will significantly improve links between Nam Dinh and neighboring provinces.