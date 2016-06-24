VnExpress International
Tag Nguyen Hue
Giant dogs to take over Saigon flower street in celebration of Lunar New Year

Nguyen Hue walking street will be transformed into a flowery canine paradise to welcome the Year of the Dog.

How Saigon's iconic Nguyen Hue Street has transformed over 150 years

From a canal to a boulevard, and now a pedestrian zone in the heart of the city.

A look back at two years of Saigon's only walking street

Once just another downtown street, Nguyen Hue is now a top tourist attraction and a family-friendly venue.
April 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Saigon suggests bending the vending ban along popular walking street

The city banned street vendors from Nguyen Hue Street last year, but they're a determined bunch.
April 10, 2017 | 02:43 pm GMT+7

6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

Nested in some of the city's oldest apartments, the cafés overlook Nguyen Hue and offer a panorama of the main street.
September 20, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7

Four reasons to take a stroll down Saigon’s first pedestrian street

The vibrant and crowded Saigon offers an area for people to have fun and relax without being bothered by incessant traffic. Nguyen Hue, Saigon’s first walking street, is the ...
June 24, 2016 | 09:54 pm GMT+7
 
