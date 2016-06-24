The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Nguyen Hue
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Giant dogs to take over Saigon flower street in celebration of Lunar New Year
Nguyen Hue walking street will be transformed into a flowery canine paradise to welcome the Year of the Dog.
How Saigon's iconic Nguyen Hue Street has transformed over 150 years
From a canal to a boulevard, and now a pedestrian zone in the heart of the city.
A look back at two years of Saigon's only walking street
Once just another downtown street, Nguyen Hue is now a top tourist attraction and a family-friendly venue.
April 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon suggests bending the vending ban along popular walking street
The city banned street vendors from Nguyen Hue Street last year, but they're a determined bunch.
April 10, 2017 | 02:43 pm GMT+7
6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street
Nested in some of the city's oldest apartments, the cafés overlook Nguyen Hue and offer a panorama of the main street.
September 20, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Four reasons to take a stroll down Saigon’s first pedestrian street
The vibrant and crowded Saigon offers an area for people to have fun and relax without being bothered by incessant traffic. Nguyen Hue, Saigon’s first walking street, is the ...
June 24, 2016 | 09:54 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter