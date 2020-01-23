VnExpress International
Strong security force to keep Saigon flower street safe

By Huu Cong   January 23, 2020 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Big crowds gather at Nguyen Hue flower street in downtown HCMC as it opens on the night of January 22, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Over 1,000 police officers, bodyguards and other security personnel will protect Saigon’s Nguyen Hue Flower Street for a week starting Wednesday night.

"Every year, keeping the flower street secure is prioritized to protect the people and tourists," Nguyen Quoc Tue, security head of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street and cabinet chief of the Saigontourist company, said Wednesday.

Thousands visit the flower street every day, providing ample opportunities for pickpockets and other criminals to steal their belongings, said Tue. The flower street’s organizing committee therefore has collaborated with authorities in District 1 to devise methods to maintain security on the street, he said, adding that the exercise began several months prior.

"Besides a 12-camera security system to monitor the flower street, numerous police forces will constantly patrol the place," Tue said.

However, he also cautioned: "Despite heightened security measures, people and tourists should not be careless when taking photos and most importantly, not bring too many personal belongings with them."

About 500 barriers would also be placed along the 720m long flower street for security reasons, he said.

The Nguyen Hue flower street, launched Wednesday night, will remain open until next Tuesday. It’s the 17th time the southern metropolis has organized this event for Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival. This year’s zodiac animal motif would be a rat family.

The Lunar New Year holiday begins Thursday and lasts until next Wednesday, when government offices and state-owned companies will be closed.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh Nguyen Hue Lunar New Year Tet
 
