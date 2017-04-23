VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

A look back at two years of Saigon's only walking street

By VnExpress, Tuan Anh Sym   April 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Once just another downtown street, Nguyen Hue is now a top tourist attraction and a family-friendly venue.
Tags: Vietnam Nguyen Hue walking street two years tourism
 
View more

Meet the man who saves Vietnamese drivers from nail traps

Travel bloggers say Vietnam is a dream come true

No speak English: How foreign tourists get lost in translation in Vietnam

Erosion sinks its teeth into Vietnam's Mekong Delta

 
go to top