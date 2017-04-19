VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag walking street
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hue starts construction of new walkway on iconic river using rare, valuable timber

The concrete, wood-paneled walkway on the Perfume River is part of the former capital's plan to boost tourism.

Hanoi to open walking streets to vehicles during Tet

Vehicles will be allowed to enter the walking zone around Hoan Kiem Lake.

Saigoneers OK plan to expand Bui Vien walking street before Lunar New Year

Local residents have already agreed to the proposal, so it's just a matter of waiting for the nod from the city.
January 11, 2018 | 02:35 pm GMT+7

Saigon stretches its legs with new walking streets plan in backpacker district

The public will have their say on the expansion of the city's already popular pedestrian area.
December 05, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7

Vietnam's royal city puts best foot forward with new walking streets

The quiet city of Hue has caught up with the pedestrian zone trend.
October 01, 2017 | 01:58 pm GMT+7

European artists bring carnival flavor to Hanoi's walking street

Music, dancing and shows around Hoan Kiem Lake. 
September 17, 2017 | 01:37 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights

The central city of Hue is hoping the new pedestrian zone will tempt tourists to take a stroll.
August 13, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7

Heart of Hanoi proposes limiting pedestrian zone to weekend evenings only during summer

Although the zone has been a big hit among tourists, they tend to shy away from the daytime heat during summer.
July 20, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7

Backpacker walking street takes a step back in Saigon

Construction delays have caused a setback.
July 12, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Saigon backpacker street undergoes major makeover

Authorities are hoping that the work to turn Bui Vien into a walking street will make the popular backpacker area more attractive.
June 18, 2017 | 12:06 pm GMT+7

A look back at two years of Saigon's only walking street

Once just another downtown street, Nguyen Hue is now a top tourist attraction and a family-friendly venue.
April 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Hoi An once again expands walking zone for tourists

Saigon and Hanoi may need to consider taking a page from the small town's book.
April 12, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Experts cringe at Saigon's plan for massive walking zone

Say tourists won't want to walk long distances to get to hotels and restaurants.
March 27, 2017 | 12:24 am GMT+7

Dressed up dogs prowl Hanoi streets

Temperatures plunged to a 'bone-chilling' 20C (68F) last weekend, inspiring Hanoi to rationalize a parade of dressed-up dogs. 
December 16, 2016 | 09:33 am GMT+7

Walk this way: Hanoi to extend pedestrian zone trial through first half of next year

The idea of banning vehicles in the city center appears to have been a hit.
December 14, 2016 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top