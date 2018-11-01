VnExpress International
Halloween flushes out Saigon’s ghouls

By Quynh Tran   November 1, 2018 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

Thousands of people flocked the streets dressed up in elaborate costumes and wearing fearsome make-up

Ghosts flooded Saigons streets on Halloween night

The bustling scene at Saigon's walking street Bui Vien

In the evening of Wednesday, October 31, Bui Vien Street in District 1 had become Halloween Central. From 7:00 p.m, thousands had been thronging the area. The parking lots had maxed out and the huge crowds brought traffic to a halt, especially at the intersection with De Tham Street. 

Since a week prior to Halloween, bars and restaurants in this backpacker area had already begun to put up ghoulish decorations.

Many people could be seen on the street sporting scary masks or with their face painted. This girl chose both.  

Peter, a visitor from Australia, sported the Joker look.

Others, like this group of friends, opted for cute rather than scary.  

Even staff at bars joined in the fun, like this ghostly bride and groom.

Tu, 22, who stands over 2 meters tall, was hired to play Poseidon. He said: “I walked up and down Bui Vien Street, went into restaurants and took photos with customers all night. Halloween was an opportunity for me to earn some money."

On Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 too there were many people, locals and foreign visitors

Adults and children alike embraced the western festival and dressed up in costumes for the night.

Some wore elaborate costumes and were the cynosure of all eyes.

“The scarier the costume is and the more horrified people are, the more fun I have,” Dung, 19, said.

Face painters offered their services on walking-only streets. Their prices ranged from VND50,000 to VND80,000 ($2.1 - 3.4).

“A face takes roughly 15 minutes," 22-year-old Tan, one of the painters, said. "During Halloween I would paint around 200 faces.”

Halloween, also called All Hallows’ Eve or All Saints’ Eve, is celebrated to remember the dead. Since its import into Vietnam 10 years ago, it has become one of the favourite festivals for young people.

