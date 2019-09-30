Hanoi mulls extending vehicle ban on walking streets

The city People's Committee has instructed its Department of Transport to "analyze, assess and bring forth a long-term solution to control vehicles entering the downtown area," said Vu Dang Dinh, the committee's chief of staff.

The ban would help improve the capital’s environment and its walking streets’ aesthetics, he added.

More details about the proposed ban, including whether it would apply throughout the day or only during certain hours, were not mentioned.

Hanoi has designated several of its streets, including Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Khay, Le Thach and Trang Tien, as walking streets since September 2016. On these streets, motorized vehicles are banned from 7 p.m. Friday to midnight Monday.

The city administration has also instructed Hoan Kiem District authorities to look into expanding the walking streets to connect the Old Quarter’s southern areas with the district’s northern areas to prevent overcrowding.