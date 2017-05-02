VnExpress International
Video

Travel bloggers say Vietnam is a dream come true

By Huy Manh, Pham Huyen   May 2, 2017 | 02:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam invited a group of travel bloggers to come and visit locations featured in 'Kong: Skull Island.' They were in awe.
