Tag Kong
Kong director speaks out for first time after Saigon bar brawl

He calls the men who hit him 'thugs' and says the incident will not change his ‘overwhelmingly positive opinion’ of Vietnam.

Kong director hospitalized after alleged bar fight in Saigon: reports

It’s not clear if he was targeted or just caught in the crossfire.

‘Kong’ director reunites with local actors in surprise Vietnam visit

Jordan Vogt-Roberts returns to Ninh Binh Province and meets the farmers who appear as extras in the blockbuster.
May 12, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Travel bloggers say Vietnam is a dream come true

Vietnam invited a group of travel bloggers to come and visit locations featured in 'Kong: Skull Island.' They were in awe.
May 02, 2017 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

Movie fans can now visit the set of 'Kong: Skull Island' in Vietnam

Ninh Binh Province has preserved and turned the set into a tourist attraction.
April 14, 2017 | 05:29 pm GMT+7

That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

There are scenes from Hawaii and Australia that may deceive you.
March 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Kong overkill: Official says Vietnam must rise above Hollywood movie

‘Don’t make Kong the icon of Quang Binh,’ Vietnam’s cave kingdom has been told.
March 17, 2017 | 03:11 pm GMT+7

Vietnam plans Kong model in Hanoi as movie takes local theaters by storms

Hanoi is selecting a spot around its central lake for the giant movie monster by April 5.
March 13, 2017 | 06:19 pm GMT+7

Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston talk ‘surreal’ King Kong filming experience in Vietnam

Theaters worldwide (and Vietnam’s tourism industry) are hoping to cash in on 'Kong: Skull Island'.
February 22, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
 
