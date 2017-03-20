The most read Vietnamese newspaper
That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'
By
Pham Huyen
March 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
There are scenes from Hawaii and Australia that may deceive you.
1. Where was this scene filmed?
a.
Vietnam
b.
Hawaii
c.
Australia
