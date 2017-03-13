VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam plans Kong model in Hanoi as movie takes local theaters by storms

By Doan Loan   March 13, 2017 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans Kong model in Hanoi as movie takes local theaters by storms
Kong in the latest retake

Hanoi is selecting a spot around its central lake for the giant movie monster by April 5.

The new Kong movie filmed in Vietnam is holding big promises for local tourism and Hanoi is going to have a part of it.

As “Kong: Skull Island” is having a great time at local theaters, Vietnam’s culture ministry has announced plans to build a model of the giant mythical Kong near the Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the city center.

The ministry will cooperate with the movie distribution company CJ CGV Vietnam to launch a series of tourism promotion events along with the film, the first major Hollywood action movie shot in Vietnam, a ministry statement said.

The Kong model will be one of those, which will offer visitors a new photograph shooting location.

Hanoi’s culture department said it is selecting a specific spot and would complete the construction by April 5.

The $185-million movie has had a great time in Vietnam, smashing all local opening day box office records with more than 162,000 moviegoers buying tickets on the opening date March 10. Ticket sales on the first day reached VND18.2 billion ($799,000), CGV Vietnam said.

The Jordan Vogt-Roberts' retake was filmed in Quang Binh Province’s colossal caves, the northern province of Ninh Binh and world-renowned Ha Long Bay - some of the most remote and beautiful parts of Vietnam.

Other portions of the film were shot in Hawaii and Australia.

Quang Binh Province in January already published a video promoting itself as an exciting destination, reminding viewers that it was the set for the Kong blockbuster and featuring the testimony of the director himself.

Related news:

Kong breaks box office records in Vietnam

Kong director says gorgeous Vietnam provided the ‘perfect’ reboot

Tags: Vietnam movie Kong tourism
 
Read more
Meet the Vietnamese man who went through 'excruciating' surgery to reach new heights

Meet the Vietnamese man who went through 'excruciating' surgery to reach new heights

Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation

Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation

Eight world-class resorts in Vietnam that could cost you fortunes

Eight world-class resorts in Vietnam that could cost you fortunes

Hanoi goes global: CNN broadcasts the best of Vietnam's capital

Hanoi goes global: CNN broadcasts the best of Vietnam's capital

Shooting on location at Vietnam's beauty spots

Shooting on location at Vietnam's beauty spots

Legendary Vietnam War photographer Nick Ut to close lens on distinguished career

Legendary Vietnam War photographer Nick Ut to close lens on distinguished career

Saigon homes left underground after road elevation

Saigon homes left underground after road elevation

What will become of Saigon's backpacker district after street cleanup campaign?

What will become of Saigon's backpacker district after street cleanup campaign?

 
go to top