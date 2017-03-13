Vietnam plans Kong model in Hanoi as movie takes local theaters by storms

The new Kong movie filmed in Vietnam is holding big promises for local tourism and Hanoi is going to have a part of it.

As “Kong: Skull Island” is having a great time at local theaters, Vietnam’s culture ministry has announced plans to build a model of the giant mythical Kong near the Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the city center.

The ministry will cooperate with the movie distribution company CJ CGV Vietnam to launch a series of tourism promotion events along with the film, the first major Hollywood action movie shot in Vietnam, a ministry statement said.

The Kong model will be one of those, which will offer visitors a new photograph shooting location.

Hanoi’s culture department said it is selecting a specific spot and would complete the construction by April 5.

The $185-million movie has had a great time in Vietnam, smashing all local opening day box office records with more than 162,000 moviegoers buying tickets on the opening date March 10. Ticket sales on the first day reached VND18.2 billion ($799,000), CGV Vietnam said.

The Jordan Vogt-Roberts' retake was filmed in Quang Binh Province’s colossal caves, the northern province of Ninh Binh and world-renowned Ha Long Bay - some of the most remote and beautiful parts of Vietnam.

Other portions of the film were shot in Hawaii and Australia.

Quang Binh Province in January already published a video promoting itself as an exciting destination, reminding viewers that it was the set for the Kong blockbuster and featuring the testimony of the director himself.

