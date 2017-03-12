Kong breaks box office records in Vietnam

A King Kong reboot set in Vietnam has smashed all of its opening day box office records as local audiences flocked to watch a giant ape tear through familiar locales.

Kong: Skull Island premiered, globally, on March 10. By Friday, Vietnam's total ticket sales had reached VND18.2 billion ($792,300), distribution partner CJ CGV Vietnam said.

More than 162,000 people saw the movie in the cinemas across the country on March 10.

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, around 120 crew members and an all-star cast, including Oscar winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston, touched down in Vietnam to film scenes in Quang Binh Province's colossal caves, the northern province of Ninh Binh and world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Other portions of the film were shot in Hawaii and Australia.

Related news:

> Fire erupts at 'Kong: Skull Island' premiere in Saigon

> It's a take: Director of 'Kong: Skull Island' crowned Vietnam tourism ambassador