It's a take: Director of 'Kong: Skull Island' crowned Vietnam tourism ambassador

By Duc Anh   March 10, 2017 | 09:15 pm GMT+7
Last year, Jordan Vogt-Roberts filmed "Kong: Skull Island" in Quang Binh Province and two other popular destinations in central Vietnam. He returned in late December to revisit Son Doong. Photos courtesy of Oxalis Adventure Tours

Jordan Vogt-Roberts is expected to touch down again in Vietnam to accept the position this month.

Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien on Friday officially appointed Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of "Kong: Skull Island", as an official tourism ambassador.

Vogt-Roberts will hold the position from 2017-2020. He will be responsible for promoting Vietnam tourism through newspapers, art, photography and other forms of media.

The ministry is scheduled to organize a ceremony, which will be attended by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius, to award the American director the title in Hanoi next Monday, March 13.

Vogt-Roberts is expected to arrive in Hanoi on March 12 to accept the position, the The thao & Van hoa (Sports and Culture) news site reported on Thursday, citing its own sources.

“Kong: Skull Island”, which was filmed in some of Vietnam's most stunning locations, is hitting global theaters on Friday.

In a recent interview with Channel News Asia, the film's director praised the "gorgeous" Vietnam for giving the movie a fresh look and making it stand out from previous retakes.

Vogt-Roberts told Channel News Asia he believes the movie would do justice to Vietnam's tourism industry, just like "The Beach" (starring Leonardo DiCaprio) did to Thailand and "The Lords of the Rings" to New Zealand.

