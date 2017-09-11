Kong director hospitalized after alleged bar fight in Saigon: reports

Jordan Vogt-Roberts in Vietnam last March to promote the opening of “Kong: Skull Island”. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The director of the latest King Kong retake has been hospitalized in Saigon after being allegedly assaulted in a bar in the city's downtown, local media reported.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is easily recognizable following the success of the movie, was attacked while entering the bar with some Vietnamese friends on Saturday night, Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper quoted police sources as saying that the incident took place at XOXO restaurant in District 1.

Media reports said he was punched in the face and someone also threw a glass bottle at his head. It’s still not clear if he was just caught in the crossfire or was specifically targeted.

Police said they are investigating the case. But it is not immediately clear if they have questioned Vogt-Roberts yet.

The American director arrived in Vietnam to attend the VTV Awards, the Vietnamese version of the Emmys, in Hanoi last week.

He has been traveling back and forth since his movie “Kong: Skull Island” hit Vietnamese theaters in March, grossing VND150 billion ($6.6 million) in two weeks and becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

That same month, he was appointed as Vietnam's tourism ambassador, a title which will be renewed after three years. “Kong: Skull Island” was filmed in February last year in the central province of Quang Binh’s colossal caves, the northern province of Ninh Binh and the world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Vietnam's tourism ministry on Monday asked the city authorities to investigate the incident.