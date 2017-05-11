VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'Vietnamese Tarzans': A jungle tale untold

By Tri Tin, Thach Thao   May 11, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese veteran and his one-year-old son survived in the wild for 40 years after a bomb killed three of their family.
Tags: Vietnamese Tarzans jungle men
 
View more

How to catch and cook grasshoppers in Vietnam

A paddle along Can Tho's canals

Saigon steps up its game in dog meat crackdown

All aboard: Here come Saigon’s river buses

 
go to top