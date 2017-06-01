VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

A paddle along Can Tho's canals

By Quynh Trang   June 1, 2017 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
VnExpress International hops on a canoe tour around Can Tho – the heart of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.
Tags: Can Tho canal floating market canoe
 
View more

Meet the Willy Wonka of Vietnam's lotus kingdom

5 ways Vietnam's capital plans to be greener

In the feet of the ancestors

How to catch and cook grasshoppers in Vietnam

 
go to top