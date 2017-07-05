The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link
The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the green light.
Vietnamese veteran returns from the grave after 33 years
His 87-year-old mother fainted when the son she thought had died on the battlefield walked back into her life.
In southern Vietnam, solace prevails inside century-old Chinese temple
Search for peace, pray for luck or simply admire the art.
December 22, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Floating market struggles to stay above water in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
'Without tourism this floating market would disappear.'
September 10, 2017 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese official clutches at East vs. West argument to justify ban on jeans in public offices
The official behind the ban says jeans are for cowboys, not civil servants.
September 08, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Vietnamese city says no to jeans in public offices
The official behind the ban in Can Tho says his idea had received zero opposition.
September 05, 2017 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Flashback: Life on the water 20 years ago in southern Vietnam
The simple yet unique daily life in Can Tho was beautifully captured by Belgian photographer Harry Gruyaert.
August 23, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Man turns rooftop into dance floor in southern Vietnam
The man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, spent nearly 10 hours singing and dancing on a rooftop.
August 12, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Suspense as Vietnam's Delta city seeks to transform farming islet into Disneyland for adults
Farmers have already developed community-based tourism, but Can Tho authorities seem to think the bigger the better.
August 02, 2017 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Retired Vietnamese general under fire for lashing out at traffic cop
He was filmed insulting a traffic officer after his car was stopped for speeding.
July 18, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Revived rail link to hook up Saigon and the Mekong Delta
Saigon to Can Tho in just 45 minutes, for $3.6 billion.
July 06, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
A paddle along Can Tho's canals
VnExpress International hops on a canoe tour around Can Tho – the heart of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.
June 01, 2017 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese garment firm to get $18 mln compensation after fire at Vietnam factory
The incident engulfed the company's main factory and a major amount of machinery and materials.
May 17, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Electrical fault to blame for Taiwanese factory inferno in southern Vietnam - Police
The fire is estimated to have cost the garment firm at least $13 million so far.
March 28, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese garment firm faces $6 mln loss in Vietnam's fire-ravaged plant
A look inside the five-storey building of Kwong Lung - Meko Company in Can Tho City, where a massive fire broke out Thursday and raged for 24 hours straight and consumed ...
March 24, 2017 | 07:06 pm GMT+7
