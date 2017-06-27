VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Meet the Willy Wonka of Vietnam's lotus kingdom

By Quynh Trang   June 27, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
In a village not far from Hanoi's busiest streets, a man builds a flowery paradise that can match pure imagination.
Tags: lotus red lantern lotus Hanoi Vietnam
 
View more

Hijab cosplay takes off in Southeast Asia

Tourists explain the magic of Vietnamese traffic

This is why tourists can't go inside Saigon's iconic church

Painting pigeons in Saigon

 
go to top