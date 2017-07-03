VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Painting pigeons in Saigon

By Minh Nhat   July 3, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Keep your eyes open for colorful spots near Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

In Vietnam's Mekong Delta, when there's no bridge, make a pulley instead

Hijab cosplay takes off in Southeast Asia

Tourists explain the magic of Vietnamese traffic

This is why tourists can't go inside Saigon's iconic church

 
go to top