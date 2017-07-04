VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

This is why tourists can't go inside Saigon's iconic church

By VnExpress   July 4, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Parts of the 137-year-old cathedral had fallen into disrepair due to the weather.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City notre dame
 
View more

Siamese crocodiles snap back in Saigon park

In Vietnam's Mekong Delta, when there's no bridge, make a pulley instead

Hijab cosplay takes off in Southeast Asia

Tourists explain the magic of Vietnamese traffic

 
go to top