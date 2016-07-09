VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City seeks private investment to relocate canal slums

The city wants to shift 20,000 shanty houses, but the estimated cost is almost $2 billion.

Tourism guru plants the seed for floral canal in Saigon

'Saigon's iconic annual flower street along Nguyen Hue Boulevard has fulfilled its mission.'

Postal boating: the Bangkok mailman still bringing word by canal

Drift wood and trash that often get stuck in the boat propeller make the job a daily adventure.
August 16, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7

Barely afloat: A glimpse of life on Saigon canal

This fruit-vending family cannot find customers in their hometown while the city is too expensive for them to rent a place.
August 15, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7

A paddle along Can Tho's canals

VnExpress International hops on a canoe tour around Can Tho – the heart of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.
June 01, 2017 | 08:19 pm GMT+7

HCMC approves $81 mln flood-prevention project to dredge major canal

Millions of residents are hoping that life under water will become a thing of the past.
December 10, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7

HCMC to dredge 18 polluted canals in central districts

A long-due response to repeated requests from local citizens.
July 09, 2016 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
 
