Barely afloat: A glimpse of life on Saigon canal

There is a fleet of houseboats on the Kenh Te Canal not far from sparkling skyscrapers of Saigon's District 7. Nguyen Thanh Toan and his wife Nguyen Thi Kim Hanh, both 33, joined this neighborhood of Mekong Delta migrants more than 10 years ago. Three times a month, the couple and their three children sail back to their hometown in Vinh Long Province to buy fruit from its famous orchards to sell in the city.