How Saigon's iconic Nguyen Hue Street has transformed over 150 years

Nguyen Hue Street started life as the Kinh Lon Canal that ran from the Saigon River into the city. Chinese vendors selling fabric were a common sight along the canal.

After the French conquered Saigon in 1861, it was renamed the Charner Canal and flanked by Rue Rigault de Genouilly and Boulevard Charner.

This photo was taken by Emile Gsell in 1870.