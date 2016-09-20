6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

The café scene in Saigon is getting off the ground. Literally.

More shops are vying for spaces on high floors in old apartment buildings to give customers the best view of Nguyen Hue, the pedestrian-only street in the city downtown.

The 900-meter-long street is the famous venue for public events and a place of gatherings for families and friends, especially on weekends. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, vehicles are banned to make room for pedestrians.

Want a break from walking? Choose one of these cafés and enjoy the view of the beautiful street below.

Saigon Oi

It's on the fifth floor of an old apartment block at 42 Nguyen Hue. Spacious and elegantly furnished, Saigon Oi is a great place to work or relax. It draws scores of young people with an impressive menu of drinks, cakes and salads.

Photo by Q&A Think

Partea – English Tearoom

Partea, an English-style tea house, is also located in same building, but on the 4th floor. Partea has won over the hearts of many tea lovers with its English-themed tea sets and charming décor.

Photo by Lozi

Buihaus

Buihaus is one of the most popular shops in this apartment block. Chic and stylish, this little coffee shop and workspace has modern furniture and lots of natural light.

There’s a long list of drinks to choose from, including a few cocktail options, and some creative fruit mixes waiting for you on the seventh floor of 42 Nguyen Hue.

Photo by diadiemanuong

Boo Coffee

Boo, on the ninth floor, is an intimate space with a tiny balcony. The café chooses bright and colorful décor with hand-made pillows and plant pots hanging on the wall.

Boo is famous for its cotton milk tea and milk tea served in bulbs.

Cotton milk tea. Photo by Boo Coffee

She Terrace

Located at 90 Nguyen Hue, on the first floor, She Terrace is just high enough to give you a stunning view of the street.

European-Vietnamese fusion dishes are served in a relaxing, dimly-lit atmosphere with French music playing in the background.

Photo by She Terrace

Slow & Chill Coffee

At Slow & Chill, you will realize that even the smallest space can be transformed into a great, comfy place.

The shop on the second floor of 90 Nguyen Hue skews young with its pure white walls and a light scent of lemongrass in the air. Frozen chocolate drink with cream topping is a mainstay here.

Photo by Dong Thuy

