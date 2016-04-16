A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon

|
The market is famous for dried fish, especially the tren fish - a type of catfish.
Dried snakehead fish draws many housewives as it serves as small snacks for their husbands.
The Cam market also offers sac fish, a type of dried fish that at the right saltiness is an indispensable part of a good mango salad.
Another version of snakehead fish, dried and mixed with garlic, pepper and chili, can be fried to eat with rice.
Dried tree frog is a specialty at the bazaar.
The market provides neem leaves, an essential ingredient in Cambodian salad.
Fermented pickles and snakehead fish sauce are sold throughout the year.
The most popular specialty is dried Cambodian tra fish, a variety of catfish. Different from the Vietnamese tra variety, the Cambodian fish has a thick skin and a layer of yellowish fat.
Smoked buffalo meat is a favorite of many Saigoneers. Buffalo meat is cut into 50cm strips and marinated before it is smoked.
Dried chot fish is a common dish in Cambodia.
Beef sausages made from pig and cow fat have a sour flavor, making them stand out from Chinese sausages.
The Cam market was set up 20 years ago. The majority of traders are Vietnamese people who used to live in Cambodia or from the Khmer ethnic group.In addition to dried fish, farm sugar is a common commodity at the market.
Photo by Thienchuong