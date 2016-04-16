VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Angkor style 'che' in Saigon

By Thien Chuong, Nhung Bui, Thanh Van   April 16, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7

A stall selling various kinds of 'che with an Angkor twist has been attracting thousands of Saigoneers for more than 40 years.

The stall is located in the Cambodian market in alley 374 on Le Hong Phong street in Ho Chi Minh City. It is open from 6am until sunset. The 46-year-old stall provides a wide range of sweet treats.

The stall is located in the Cambodian market in alley 374 on Le Hong Phong street in Saigon. It is open from 6am until sunset. The 46-year-old stall provides a wide range of sweet treats.
The owner lived in Cambodia beforing returning to Vietnam in 1970 to open the che stall. Che hat mit is made mainly from egg yolks and green beans.

The owner lived in Cambodia beforing returning to Vietnam in 1970 to open the che stall. 'Che' hat mit is made mainly from egg yolks and green beans.
Mi trung is made from strips of egg yolk mixed with coconut milk and syrup.

Mi trung is made from strips of egg yolk mixed with coconut milk and syrup.
Che thung is cooked from a variety of beans, taro, mushrooms and coconut.

'Che thung' is cooked from a variety of beans, taro, mushrooms and coconut.
Che chuoi is banana paired with sesame, palm sugar and coconut.

'Che chuoi' is banana paired with sesame, palm sugar and coconut.
Steamed banana and cassava are chopped into bite-sized pieces, ready to be covered in coconut milk.

Steamed banana and cassava are chopped into bite-sized pieces, ready to be covered in coconut milk.
Xoi xiem is the favorite desert at the stall. The batter is made from a mixture of flour, egg and palm sugar and filled with sticky rice.

'Xoi xiem' is the favorite desert at the stall. The batter is made from a mixture of flour, egg and palm sugar and filled with sticky rice.
Che troi nuoc are white balls of dough filled with ground green beans dipped in sugar palm broth.

'Che troi nuoc' are white balls of dough filled with ground green beans dipped in sugar palm broth.
Che tao xon is made with green beans and tapioca starch and then served with crispy fried dough.

'Che tao xon' is made with green beans and tapioca starch and then served with crispy fried dough.
The pumpkin flan is the most popular dish at the stall. The filling is a mixture of flour and egg stuffed in a pumpkin and then steamed.

The pumpkin flan is the most popular dish at the stall. The filling is a mixture of flour and egg stuffed in a pumpkin and then steamed.
Coconut jelly is served with durian milk and 'banh lot', made of rice, salt, tapioca starch, coconut milk and sugar.

Coconut jelly is served with durian milk and 'banh lot', made of rice, salt, tapioca starch, coconut milk and sugar.
angkor-style-che-in-saigon-11

Banh bo is made from palm sugar and paired with coconut milk and sesame.
Che dau is made of red beans and pineapple leaves.

'Che dau' is made of red beans and pineapple leaves.
angkor-style-che-in-saigon-13

'Che thap cam' is the easiest way to have everything in one bowl
The key factor to draw customers is the sweet broth made from palm sugar and durian.

The key factor to draw customers is the sweet broth made from palm sugar and durian.
Tags: sweet soup Cambodia market che
 
Read more
No sour grapes for visitors to Ninh Thuan

No sour grapes for visitors to Ninh Thuan

Singapore to scan all travelers’ thumbprints

Singapore to scan all travelers’ thumbprints

Ninh Thuan - sand, sun, sea and scintillating sites

Ninh Thuan - sand, sun, sea and scintillating sites

A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon

A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon

Photographer’s eye: Washing bad luck away

Photographer’s eye: Washing bad luck away

How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?

How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?

The creepiest salad from Vietnam: raw red jellyfish

The creepiest salad from Vietnam: raw red jellyfish

Forget about banh mi, here are ten hottest and cheapest street foods in HCMC

Forget about banh mi, here are ten hottest and cheapest street foods in HCMC

 
go to top