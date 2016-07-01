Forget the mug, drink tea from the bulb

The idea originates from Taiwan and quickly spread among Asian teens, and Vietnam has not been late for the party.

The bulbs are bigger than your average light bulb. Photo by foody.vn

Photo by foody.vn

In Vietnam, the craze first touched down in Saigon, and quickly spread to Hanoi.

The unusual way of drinking tea has made many try it... just to take selfies.

To take the “cute trend” to a higher level, Hanoi and Saigon’s cafes are printing pictures on the bulbs, tying bows around their necks and customizing them for patrons.

Photo by Bepcuabau

Where to find the bulbs?

In Saigon:

- Boo Coffee – Ninth floor, 42 Nguyen Hue

- Open Coffee – 75 Nguyen Kim, District 10

- Bep cua Bau – a An Quang, District 10 and 42 Binh Tay F1, District 6

In Hanoi:

- Leu Coffee – 1A Ta Hien, Hoan Kiem District

- Fresh Element – 95 Nguyen Huu Huan, Hoan Kiem