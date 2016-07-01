VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Forget the mug, drink tea from the bulb

By Phieu Linh   July 1, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Bulbs are a lot more than just lighting! In Saigon and Hanoi, they have become a quirky new trend that has taken teenagers by storm this summer.

The idea originates from Taiwan and quickly spread among Asian teens, and Vietnam has not been late for the party.

forget-the-mug-drink-tea-from-the-bulb

The bulbs are bigger than your average light bulb. Photo by foody.vn
forget-the-mug-drink-tea-from-the-bulb-1

Photo by foody.vn

In Vietnam, the craze first touched down in Saigon, and quickly spread to Hanoi.

The unusual way of drinking tea has made many try it... just to take selfies.

To take the “cute trend” to a higher level, Hanoi and Saigon’s cafes are printing pictures on the bulbs, tying bows around their necks and customizing them for patrons.

forget-the-mug-drink-tea-from-the-bulb-2

Photo by Bepcuabau

Where to find the bulbs?

In Saigon:

- Boo Coffee – Ninth floor, 42 Nguyen Hue

- Open Coffee – 75 Nguyen Kim, District 10

- Bep cua Bau – a An Quang, District 10 and 42 Binh Tay F1, District 6

In Hanoi:

- Leu Coffee – 1A Ta Hien, Hoan Kiem District

- Fresh Element – 95 Nguyen Huu Huan, Hoan Kiem

Tags: drinking bulbs Hanoi Saigon
 
Read more
Chinese ducks touch down in Vietnamese noodles

Chinese ducks touch down in Vietnamese noodles

Saigon street food paradise: where salt and chili reign

Saigon street food paradise: where salt and chili reign

Still life a stone's throw from Hanoi

Still life a stone's throw from Hanoi

“Walk on water”: find your place among the gods deep in the forest

“Walk on water”: find your place among the gods deep in the forest

While Hanoi has 'pho', Saigon has 'hu tieu'

While Hanoi has 'pho', Saigon has 'hu tieu'

Fermented pork - the elder love it raw, youngsters want it cooked

Fermented pork - the elder love it raw, youngsters want it cooked

Mind-boggling cave opens for tourists in Vietnam

Mind-boggling cave opens for tourists in Vietnam

Direct flights launched from Istanbul to Hanoi and HCMC

Direct flights launched from Istanbul to Hanoi and HCMC

 
go to top