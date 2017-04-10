VnExpress International
Saigon suggests bending the vending ban along popular walking street

By Huu Cong   April 10, 2017 | 02:43 pm GMT+7
A woman sells balloons on Nguyen Hue Street in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran

The city banned street vendors from Nguyen Hue Street last year, but they're a determined bunch.

Ho Chi Minh City is considering setting up food and souvenir booths on the pedestrianized Nguyen Hue Street, breaking a vending ban that was put in place last year.

Tran The Thuan, chairman of District 1, said the city should choose an investor for the project, which is aimed at serving street food to tourists in a modern and hygienic way, and promoting Vietnamese handicrafts.

Thuan said the project could create jobs for around 300 people, and would give priority to poor people in the district.

Nguyen Hue, which runs from the city hall to Ton Duc Thang Street along the Saigon River, was turned into a walking street in April 2015, and has welcomed thousands of visitors every day since. The street is one of the few public spaces in the city center, and is usually crowded during the weekends and holidays.

Street vending on the street was banned in April last year, but baskets of street snacks and toys can still be found.

