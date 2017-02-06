VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Taking an eco-bus around Saigon

By Duc Huy   February 6, 2017 | 01:34 pm GMT+7
A green ride through the city center costs only VND6,000 – 27 cents.
Tags: eco-bus electric bus Saigon HCMC tourists
 
View more

Hanoi has a library built from 8,800 plastic bottles

Bring the monsters out with this Vietnamese spring festival

The hunt for the elusive peanut worm

What to expect inside a Vietnamese temple

 
go to top