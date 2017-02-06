VnExpress International
Take a look at three upcoming electric car routes in downtown Saigon

Go green as you take in the best the city has to offer.

Taking an eco-bus around Saigon

A green ride through the city center costs only VND6,000 – 27 cents.
 
