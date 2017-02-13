Bring the monsters out with this Vietnamese spring festival

VnExpress International
By Hoang Nam   February 13, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
The traditional festival in the Mekong Delta province of Long An has men dressed up as monsters to chase all the dark forces away.
