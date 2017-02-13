VnExpress International
Men chase balls at bizarre northern Vietnamese festival

Check out how hundreds of men battled in a muddy field in search of lucky phet balls.

Vietnam rice paper artisans roll with tradition

One thing most people in Vietnam agree on: homemade is always better.

Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

Picky customers will queue outside the most popular stores to ensure they bag their favorite mooncakes.
September 04, 2017 | 12:30 pm GMT+7

Ao Dai Festival 2017 floats down onto Saigon pedestrian street

Female students wearing Vietnam's traditional long dress turned heads in the southern metropolis.
March 05, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Bring the monsters out with this Vietnamese spring festival

The traditional festival in the Mekong Delta province of Long An has men dressed up as monsters to chase all the dark forces away.
February 13, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
 
