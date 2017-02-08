VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The hunt for the elusive peanut worm

By Xuan Ngoc   February 8, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Peanut worms have long been a special (and expensive) ingredient in Vietnamese delicacies.
Tags: Vietnam
 
View more

Good hearts: This Vietnamese girl is raised by 20 wonderful doctors

5 times Vietnamese proved taking a bride home in a limo is over-rated

Hanoi has a library built from 8,800 plastic bottles

Bring the monsters out with this Vietnamese spring festival

 
go to top