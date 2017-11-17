VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tourists
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

One victim was a Japanese man who was riding a bicycle earlier this month when his bag was snatched.

Da Lat restaurant suspended for 7 days for beating customer unconscious

One of the eatery's employees has also been fined $110 for assaulting the Vietnamese American tourist.

American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant

Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist beaten unconscious.
March 08, 2018 | 09:32 pm GMT+7

Taxi driver rips off American tourists in Hanoi

It's the second time the driver has been caught trying to charge foreigners 10 times the meter fee.
March 07, 2018 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese beach town warns tourists of savage rip currents

Drunk swimmers sometimes ignore the lifeguards in an attempt to show off on Vung Tau's coast.
March 02, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

At least seven killed, 67 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist area

The magnitude 6.4 quake on Tuesday injured 260 people and caused four buildings to collapse.
February 08, 2018 | 08:30 am GMT+7

Foreign tourists rescued after mountain hike goes wrong in Vietnam

The exhausted travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic were found on an island by rescue forces.
February 02, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7

Taxi driver fired for ripping off Korean tourists in central Vietnam

The tourists received a refund and free rides after their complaint was shared on Facebook.
January 25, 2018 | 05:47 pm GMT+7

British tourist stuck in mountain hole in Vietnam for hours now safe

The 49-year-old slipped into a mountain hole at sea and was stuck there for six hours until border guards came to his rescue.
January 05, 2018 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

Vietnam on track to lure almost 13 million foreign visitors this year

The record all-time high of 10 million tourists has already been smashed.
December 04, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7

North Korea in the fall: Surreal photos of the secretive state taken by a Vietnamese tourist

No awe-inspiring mass dance performances or military parades in Pyongyang. Ngo Quang Minh turned his lens on the countryside of North Korea in the fall.
November 19, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7

Spanish traveler dies after driving motorbike off Vietnamese mountain pass

The victim apparently lost control of his motorbike on one of Vietnam's most dangerous passes.
November 10, 2017 | 02:27 pm GMT+7

Following Zurich and Rome, Saigon wants to tax overnight tourists

The city wants to establish its own tourism development fund by charging visitors $1 per night.
October 12, 2017 | 03:24 pm GMT+7

Vietnam seals deal with Chile for visa-free travel

Chile is the 24th country to be granted a visa waiver by Vietnam, the second most difficult country to enter in Southeast Asia.
August 31, 2017 | 05:15 pm GMT+7

Foreigner beaten by five men after minor road accident in popular Vietnam resort town

The latest in a string of incidents of foreigners being attacked in Vietnam.
July 10, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top