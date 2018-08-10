VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Scientists say Earth is at risk of becoming "hothouse"
 
 

Scientists say Earth is at risk of becoming 'hothouse'

Scientists say Earth is at risk of becoming 'hothouse'

By Reuters   August 10, 2018 | 10:41 am GMT+7
A new U.S. study says Earth is approaching "hothouse" conditions if global temperatures rise more than 2 degrees Celsius.

Tags:

Earth global warming climate change global temperatures heat wave
 
View more

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

Video
Scientists say Earth is at risk of becoming "hothouse"
 
 

Scientists say Earth is at risk of becoming 'hothouse'

Scientists say Earth is at risk of becoming 'hothouse'

By Reuters   August 10, 2018 | 10:41 am GMT+7
A new U.S. study says Earth is approaching "hothouse" conditions if global temperatures rise more than 2 degrees Celsius.

Tags:

Earth global warming climate change global temperatures heat wave
 
View more

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

 
go to top