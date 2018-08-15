VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam
 
 

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

By Tran Quang   August 15, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7
This is the only way children in Xuan Lung Village can go to school. But during rainy season, it won’t work.

Tags:

Vietnam Lang Son poverty education infrastructure development
 
View more

In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

Video
Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam
 
 

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

By Tran Quang   August 15, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7
This is the only way children in Xuan Lung Village can go to school. But during rainy season, it won’t work.

Tags:

Vietnam Lang Son poverty education infrastructure development
 
View more

In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

 
go to top